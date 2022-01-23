 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

This is the perfect home for people who love to entertain! Built by Pepper Viner in 2004, Well taken care of throughout its life. This home boasts 4 bedrooms plus den/office or could be a 5th bdrm, Massive 14X20 master bedroom. And let's not forget all those upgrades - from granite countertops in the kitchen with a new stainless steel sink to new granite countertops in the bathrooms along with all new fixtures! Plantation shutters, ceramic tile throughout. Insulated 3 car garage with a mini-split. You won't find anything close to what we have here so make an offer now because someone else definitely will!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News