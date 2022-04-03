4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

Upgraded modern home in cul-de-sac on neighborhood's largest lot. Huge open remodeled kitchen with upgraded granite tile counter tops, stainless appliances, white cabinets, and adjacent bar with wine chiller and dual taps. Smart home is outfitted with interconnected alarm system, home monitoring, thermostats, and streaming cameras. Solar panels, LED lighting, and high efficiency pool pump make this a truly energy efficient home with low electric bills. Upgraded maple/wrought iron banister leading to spacious upstairs loft. Huge master bedroom with giant walk in closets throughout home. Fully enjoy Tucson outdoor living with updated massive backyard, heated pool/spa, patio, balcony, gazebo, new drip irrigation system, fruit/nut trees, and butterfly/herb gardens - too much to name.