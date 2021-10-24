 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

Wonderful Opportunity to Own This Beautiful Mid-Century Brick Home w/Guesthouse in Central Tucson. 4Bed/3Ba Main Home w/ 1Bd/1Ba Guesthouse. The Main Home Features an Open Great Room w/ Large Picture Window, Dining Area & Beautiful Wood-Look Tile Flooring. The Welcoming Kitchen Features White Shaker Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Gas Grill & Sunset Canyon Granite Countertops. Four Spacious Bedrooms & Beautifully Remodeled Bathrooms w/ Custom Tile Work, New Vanities & Lighting. Large Storage Space Attached to Indoor Laundry. The Guesthouse Has a Dining/Living Space & Wet Bar w/ New Cabinetry & Granite Countertops. New Interior/Exterior Paint & Fresh Landscaping. Large .33 Private Lot w/ Two Separate Yards. Conveniently Located Near Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Go Show Today!

