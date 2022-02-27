 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! PRICED TO SELL! 2799 sq. ft masonry home on an acre in the TANQUE VERDE VALLEY'S BEL AIR RANCH ESTATES with living & dining room, family room, Arizona room, 4 bedrooms, and a 20 X 13 rec room that could be converted to a 2nd master suite or guest quarters. End of cul-de-sac location with mountain views and a sparkling pool. 793 sq. ft 2 car garage with a VERY large storage room (potential home office?), single carport and a 522 sq. ft RV carport. Price reflects current cosmetic condition. New roof was installed last year on house. Separate sink/toilet by garage/storage room offers possible expansion potential for Home/Office. Sold ''AS IS''. No SPDS/Insurance Claims History. Please submit offers by 8:00 AM Tuesday 3-1-22. Sellers will respond by 3-1-22 8:00 PM.

Be the first to know

