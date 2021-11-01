 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,500

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with a 2 car garage and extra storage. Upgrades and finished include: Roof done in 2020 with a 5-year transferable warranty. Full termite treatment done in 2021 with a 5-year transferable warranty. HVAC 20 seer installed in 2019 through Strong built Plumbing and Air LLC. With a lifetime transferable warranty. Split unit HVAC installed through Strong built Plumbing and Air LLC. In 2020 with a transferable lifetime warranty. Saltillo tile throughout. Decorative security iron work over windows and doors. The courtyard facing mountain view and large Cantera stone fountain. Remodeled bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a walk in pantry, kitchen nook, dining area, tons of cabinet space and so much more! This home really has it all!

