4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,999

Gorgeous four bedroom three full bathroom two story Ranch style home located in Central Tucson. Near many trendy restaurants, large shopping centers, local grocery stores, less than a 10 minute drive to the University of Arizona this dream home really has it all! The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious laundry room with lots of extra storage and a utility sink. Other features this amazing property has is double vanity in the master bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, dual pane windows, skylights, split bedroom plan, water softener and a gas fireplace in the living room. Schedule your showing today! Listing Agent is related to Sellers.

