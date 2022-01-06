 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $512,500

Artistic home built 1995 with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and detached 2-car garage. One story w/1870 sf on 1+ acre fully fenced. Easy Northwest & I-10 commute access. Updated kitchen appliances with hand carved Pecan cabinets & glass pendants. Gorgeous gated courtyard with wrought-iron fence. Storage buildings with electrical outlets, Studio w/wall AC has multiple uses as home office, etc. East backyard with extended covered patio the length of home. Private patio off owner's suite w/Pergola's with SPA to unwind. NO HOA with room for the RV motorhome, boats, and desert views to admire. Many ''Green'' features such as owned Solar (Avg $24-50/mo), newer HVAC unit, metal roofs, and tankless water heater. See documents for Seller Improvements List & Disclosures. A very special place to call home!

