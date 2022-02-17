 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $515,000

Rare opportunity to capitalize on this 2017 built home w/ West University character in the heart of historic Tucson. Owner occupant, investment rental, VRBO or AirBnb - all viable options w/ this well-planned home that is close to downtown, 4th Avenue & the UofA. Beautiful gated front courtyard & porch w/ plenty of off-street parking & private rear yard w/ covered patio. Open concept 1st floor w/ 3 bdrms, 2 baths, colored concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless appls & plenty of natural light. Upstairs offers large bdrm en suite w/ a huge closet & flex space/loft that could become a 5th bdrm, all with bamboo floors. Ceiling fans throughout, industrial-style lighting, shower floors w/ stone mosaics, large pantry, tons of storage, stacked washer/dryer & high-speed internet wiring

