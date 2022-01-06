 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $524,999

Location with City & Mountain Views!!! Gorgeous home in gated & highly desired Montage Vista II. Home features city lights, Catalina Mountain & Desert views! The Interior has beautiful natural lighting throughout as well as a Split floor plan, travertine flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, skylights, stainless steel appliances, Granite kitchen countertops, and 4 bedrooms. Note home also includes second master bedroom. Owner Agent, LA is related to seller. CO-LA is the seller

