 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

  • Updated

Newer 4 bedroom plus den, tucked away in a small subdivision with over $68,000 of upgrades. Gourmet kitchen opens to great room, equipped with SS appliances, upgraded cabinets w/pullouts, granite counters, gas cooktop, and pantry. Split bedroom plan, 3rd and 4th bedroom adjoin w/private bath currently serves as a separate guest quarters. Inviting owners suite with upgraded private bathroom and walk-in closet. Den w/double door entry could easily serve as office/hobby room. Home has been professionally painted in stylish neutral colors, high end window treatments throughout, high ceilings. One of the few homes with extended 4 car garage, equipped w/50 amp service good for electric car or welder, built in shelving stays.41 panel leased solar system. Extensive turf and pavers

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News