 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Picturesque historic house built in 1908, with a bay window in the coveted Barrio district! Wood floors, tall ceilings, all new kitchen cabinets & bathrooms. Covered patio in back with privacy fencing. Gate off of side street to allow gated vehicle parking. Walking distance to 5 points and close to downtown shops & restaurants, yet still on a quiet street, you cannot beat this location! Original mud adobe walls with tall ceilings.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News