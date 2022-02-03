Gorgeous 1 Year NEW Oro Valley Home! This Rare Find 4 Bedroom & 3 Full Bathroom Meritage Built, OWL Model, is an Energy Efficient Smart Home...and truly has it ALL! Open the Front Door to an Expansive Wide Entryway leading to your Split BR Floor Plan, Spacious & Open Great Room, Chef's Kitchen with SS Appliances, Gas Range, HUGE Granite Island, White Maple Cabinets & Amazing Walk In Pantry. Relax in your Peaceful Primary Bedroom En-Suite, enjoying the Spa like Bathroom, Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Huge Glass Shower, Custom Tile Work & Large Walk In Closet. Oversized Laundry Room, Built In Storage & Plumbed for Utility Sink. This Amazing Farmhouse Interior Design offers Wood Plank Tile Flooring throughout, Carpet in Bedrooms, Moen Chrome Fixtures...
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Bakery at Locale, offering breakfast fare from grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries to more elaborate brunch fare, opens this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Mountain Mike's signature pizza, coming to Tucson this summer, has 20 slices, 200 pepperonis and a pound of cheese.
- Updated
HB 2043 would punish businesses with a minimum $500K fine if they force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and any of them get sick from the jab.
- Updated
The suspect and victim met earlier in the day and went to a Tucson apartment complex where they became involved in a physical confrontation, police said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: This spring, driverless TuSimple semi trucks will hit the road, hauling Union Pacific freight between Tucson and Phoenix.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A year-and-a-half after the University of Arizona acquired the assets of troubled for-profit online Ashford University and rebranded it as the nonprofit UA Global Campus, the university announced plans to fully integrate the online school into its operation.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Walgreens and VillageMD are uniting pharmacies and primary care at sites throughout Tucson, with the first opening in February.
- Updated
A 74-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in the Catalina area. A woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
- Updated
Pedro Roland Lozano, 36, died Saturday in a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred in the morning of Jan. 14.
- Updated
Rents at a west-side apartment complex are going up 77 percent. Tenants elsewhere in Tucson are afraid they may be next.