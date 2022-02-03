 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Gorgeous 1 Year NEW Oro Valley Home! This Rare Find 4 Bedroom & 3 Full Bathroom Meritage Built, OWL Model, is an Energy Efficient Smart Home...and truly has it ALL! Open the Front Door to an Expansive Wide Entryway leading to your Split BR Floor Plan, Spacious & Open Great Room, Chef's Kitchen with SS Appliances, Gas Range, HUGE Granite Island, White Maple Cabinets & Amazing Walk In Pantry. Relax in your Peaceful Primary Bedroom En-Suite, enjoying the Spa like Bathroom, Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Huge Glass Shower, Custom Tile Work & Large Walk In Closet. Oversized Laundry Room, Built In Storage & Plumbed for Utility Sink. This Amazing Farmhouse Interior Design offers Wood Plank Tile Flooring throughout, Carpet in Bedrooms, Moen Chrome Fixtures...

