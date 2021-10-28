 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

GORGEOUS Home w/ Open GREAT ROOM, GOURMET KITCHEBN & GUEST CASITA with PRIVATE Entrance & Full Bathroom Adds FLEX SPACE Options to this Luxuriously Upgraded 4 Bed,3 Bath, 3 Garage (Storage Racks & Built-in Cabinetry). Great Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace Views Garden Yard & Enormous DEEP Covered Patio. Lush Green Trees, bushes, flowers, vines, romantic private sitting area with fire pit on almost 1/4 Acre Lot. KITCHEN ISLAND Breakfast BAR, Soft Close Cabinet Doors & Wall of Pantry Cabinets with Pull Out Shelving, Double Ovens, Custom Hood over Gas Stove, Under Cabinet Microwave, Glass Doors, 42'' Varied height Cabinetry w/crown molding, Extended GRANITE Counters, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Samsung Refrigerator With TOUCH SCREEN Family Hub. Extra Deep Single Tub Sink! Click for MORE

