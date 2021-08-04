 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $529,000
Welcome to your alluring and captivating NextGen Home with a Guest House.This exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a guest house attached is in an ideal location and pristine neighborhood. The stunning kitchen boast beautiful granite countertops and a large island with breakfast nook. After a long day, retire to the primary master bedroom suite which includes a spacious walk in closet, private bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower. If you are looking for a spot to sip your coffee in the morning while watching the sunrise, you have a private intimate balcony off the master bedroom. The expansive backyard offers beautiful Mountain Views from the relaxing covered patio and vibrant desert landscape.

