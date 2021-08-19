 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $529,900

Home Sweet Home in the highly sought after Sabino Vista neighborhood. Nestled at the base of the Catalinas in a non- HOA community. Enter into the welcoming expansive 2,632 SF floor plan that flows from the kitchen, dining area, and 2 great rooms. This home features 2 wood burning fireplaces in the great room and off of the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with matching appliances, an abundance of cabinets, and island. The laundry room is oversized with storage space and utility sink. Relax in the enclosed nautical themed Arizona room that overlooks the pool. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with desert plantings and has a great sitting area under the covered patio. Cool off by going for a swim in the sparkling pool. Ready for all your personal touches! Owner is licensed agent.

