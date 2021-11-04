Highly sought-after Catalina Foothills area! Located near Ventana Canyon Country Club & Sabino Canyon. Elegantly remodeled kitchen & baths with raised panel, staggered height cabinets, & granite counter tops for a beautifully cohesive home. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens & gas stovetop complemented by travertine basket weave backsplash. Formal living & dining including Great Room & entertaining options indoors or out. Inviting covered back patio with brick pavers, lush landscaping, a firepit and hot tub to enjoy the AZ outdoors. Bath has dual sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower with glass enclosure & walk-in closet. One bedroom modified to a custom office & built-in Murphy bed. This one is a must-see!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $530,000
