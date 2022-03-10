 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $535,000

New Smart Home just completed! This beauty is fully connected, in the common area you'll find your home tablet that lets you control all of your homes main functions from one spot or remotely while on the go! Everything is brand new and never used by anyone else! High ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinets and just high quality craftsmanship, here! You have to see it to appreciate it. Attached is a 3000+ sqft garage with 3 bays and enormous potential, we're talking about incredible flexibility! I don't care what kind of work, hobby, or what your passion is ect is this garage/creative space + large lot makes almost anything possible. Centrally located, puts close to so many options. Plan on taking a tour today.

