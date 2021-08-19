 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $539,000

Fantastic Tanque Verde Valley ranch home in very desirable neighborhood and on 1 acre lot !!Gorgeous curb appeal that will welcome you and your visitors! Great circular driveway with plenty of space for guest parking and oversized 2 car garage. This pristine home boasts almost 2,500 sf, 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, very nice walk-in shower in master bath, formal living and dining rooms, large breakfast area, breakfast bar, and very spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with nice cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash. No carpet at all and mostly ceramic tile flooring. If you like outdoor living, this property will feel just right. Your covered patio and BBQ island will enhance your back yard oasis of space and lush vegetation. View this one before it's gone!

