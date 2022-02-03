 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $539,000

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!! This move in ready 4 bed 3 bath in the highly sought-after Silverado Hills Neighborhood features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, updated flooring throughout, 3 car garage and breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountain Range. The Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas range and stainless-steel appliances. Family Room boasts a one of a kind stacked wood fireplace. Owners Suite features a custom barndoor separating the completely renovated Master Bath which includes a walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity and a huge walk-in closet. Backyard is an entertainers dream! Huge elevated lot with amazing views, large grass area, separate gated pool area, Close to Saguaro National Park East, schools, shopping, dining. Did I mention VIEWS? Come see!!!

