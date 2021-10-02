 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $540,000

BACK ON MARKET!! Newer upgraded 4 bedroom plus den, tucked away in a small subdivision. Gourmet kitchen opens to great room, equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets w/pullouts, granite counters, gas cooktop, and pantry. Split bedroom plan, 3rd and 4th bedroom adjoin w/private bath currently serves as a separate guest quarters. Inviting owners suite with upgraded private bathroom and walk-in closet. Den w/double door entry could easily serve as office/hobby room. Home has been professionally painted in stylish neutral colors, high end window treatments throughout, high ceilings. One of the few homes with extended 4 car garage, equipped w/50 amp service good for electric car or welder, built in shelving stays.41 panel leased solar system. Extensive turf and pavers.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News