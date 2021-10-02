BACK ON MARKET!! Newer upgraded 4 bedroom plus den, tucked away in a small subdivision. Gourmet kitchen opens to great room, equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets w/pullouts, granite counters, gas cooktop, and pantry. Split bedroom plan, 3rd and 4th bedroom adjoin w/private bath currently serves as a separate guest quarters. Inviting owners suite with upgraded private bathroom and walk-in closet. Den w/double door entry could easily serve as office/hobby room. Home has been professionally painted in stylish neutral colors, high end window treatments throughout, high ceilings. One of the few homes with extended 4 car garage, equipped w/50 amp service good for electric car or welder, built in shelving stays.41 panel leased solar system. Extensive turf and pavers.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $540,000
