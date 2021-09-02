 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $540,000

Peaceful east Tucson home on 1 acre you have been looking for on cul-de-sac. Come see this 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 2-stall garage. Split floor plan w/ a huge master suite w/ fireplace to cozy up to. Master suite has office w/in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms on opposite side of master suite w/ 2 full bathrooms. Open kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry. Dining room, family room & living room. This floor plan has it ALL! Awesome mountain views of the Catalina & Rincon mountains. Big backyard w/ tons of room to put in pool. Lots of space for RV bay or separate guest quarters. Super quiet neighborhood! Large covered back patio spanning length of home. House is eligible for home remodel loan. Buy ''as is'' & take advantage of financing upgrades to turn into your dream home. Price reflective of fix-up.

