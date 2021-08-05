 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $545,000

Spectacular move-in-ready home on over an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac in gorgeous Northeast Tucson! This home features four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, newer kitchen with double oven and a new built in microwave. Sparkling pool! Comes complete with heaps of parking for entertaining or vehicles, a workshop in the garage and plenty of storage locations, including sheds that convey with the property. NO HOA. FULL RV hookup and parking available. Chicken coop or animal enclosure conveys. Behind the back pool yard is an enormous fenced in yard with easy care desert for added privacy. This home is an entertainer's dream in a prime location, close to schools and easy access to trailheads, Mt. Lemmon, schools and Tanque Verde shopping/entertainment. Location is everything. Hurry

