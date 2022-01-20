 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $547,950

Yes, you can have it all in the Foothills...a huge RV garage/workshop, tastefully updated home, & backyard oasis! The home's interior is open & welcoming, w/tile & carpet throughout, this palette is waiting for your personal touches. The fully remodeled gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counterspace overlooking the family room w/gas fireplace. Enjoy sunsets from the front living/dining room. The RV garage/workshop has ample storage for rec vehicles, 100-amp panel w/dedicated 240 & swamp-cooler. The extended back patio is perfect for everyday living & entertaining: a refreshing pool & spa, built-in grill & outdoor kitchen & plenty of privacy. Other bonuses: smart home compatible, 200-amp home panel, water softener system, newer HVAC system. This home must be seen to truly appreciate!

