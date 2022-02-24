 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

  Updated

Great home located in a desirable area. Home sits on 5 acres and offers lots of room for a future home site. Here you will experience privacy, peace and tranquility. Lots of space to park your RV, toys and your horses too! Huge backyard in enclosed by a well structured Hay Bay wall. Home is spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a full length porch for entertaining. Home has many upgrades including a new HVAC in 2021, water heater in 2019, and new double pane windows throughout the home, and much more! The surrounding mountains offer beautiful sunsets and star filled nights! This is a must see !

