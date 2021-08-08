 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Beautifully Remodeled Home in the Friendly Jefferson Park Historical District. Original Home Built in 1964 w/ Masterfully Built Addition in 2021. 4bd/4ba/2244 sq ft. The Spacious Floor Plan Offers a Full Bathroom for Every Bedroom, a Large Living Room, Family Room & Welcoming Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Bar Top & Dining Area. Laundry Closet Off Kitchen. A 6Ft Wall Around Home Creates a Private Desert Oasis w/ Landscaping & Covered Patio Perfect For Relaxing Summer Evenings. Walking Distance to University of Arizona, Banner Hospital & Downtown Tucson. Please See the Attached List of Improvements & Take a Look at the Unique Features of this Community at http://www.jeffersonpark.info/. You Don't Want to Miss out on a Chance to Call This Home Your Own!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News