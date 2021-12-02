 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

This 4 Br 2 Ba foothills home is located in a very desirable neighborhood. Situated on .35 acres at the base of the Catalina Mountains this house has a large and private backyard with expansive mountain views. Covered patios, an enclosed workshop and an additional bonus room make this home a great investment for someone in need of a little extra space for a home office, workshop or entertainment/ playroom. The master bedroom with bath includes custom tile work and a garden style bath tub. The enormous backyard is a blank slate awaiting your personal touches. A little TLC and you have a real gem. House is in a trust and is being sold as is.

