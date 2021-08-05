 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Range Pricing! Seller will Accept or Counter offers between $550K to $575K. Peaceful east Tucson home on 1 acre you have been looking for on cul-de-sac. Come see this 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 2-stall garage. Split floor plan w/ a huge master suite w/ fireplace to cozy up to. Master suite has office w/in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms on the opposite side of master suite w/ 2 full bathrooms. Open kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry. Dining room, family room & living room. This floor plan has it ALL! Awesome mountain views of both the Catalina & Rincon mountains. Tons of room to put in pool, RV bay or separate guest quarters. Super quiet neighborhood! Large covered back patio spanning length of home. Home is being sold ''AS IS'' List price reflects home in need of fix-up & updating. Tons of potential!

