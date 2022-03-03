Fantastic Mountain Views! Wonderful Eastside location! No HOA! 4 bedroom 3 bath Home with office/den. Resting on a huge elevated lot, almost an acre and in a private cul-de-sac! Plenty of room for all your toys! Huge RV port, car port, small port, large heated/cooled workshop, 2 storage sheds and so much more! Amazing opportunity, ready to move in and oozing with potential!Don't miss out, come take a VIEW!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000
