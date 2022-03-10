 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $558,000

Amazing 4bdrm 2bth, 2042 sq. ft. home on a 0.24 acre lot in Historical Catalina Vista neighborhood in the heart of Tucson. Less than 1.5 miles from Banner UMC, neighborhood parks, U of A and plenty of local eateries. This truly one of a kind Central beauty has an amazing 3-way fireplace with lower level conversation pit perfect for entertaining. Stunning backyard with an Arizona room, matured fruit trees and your own private secret garden. Very secure and private east facing front entrance and 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Recent upgrades include paint, a top of the line A/C install, new roof, all new irrigation throughout the yards, updated carpet in all bedrooms, and an updated kitchen with smart appliances that won't disappoint! Schedule a showing today!!!

