4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000

Better than new! This beautifully upgraded Mesquite model in the popular Mattamy Saguaro Trails community offers plenty of sq footage, tons of storage and a tandem three-car garage complete w/epoxy flooring & so much more. Showcasing four beds, 2.5 baths plus a spacious den/office framed with 9-ft glass French doors, additional downstairs study/craft room with built-ins, and a large upstairs loft. Downstairs is donned with tile throughout so no worrying about carpet in the high-traffic areas. The expansive 15-ft collapsible slider exudes the luxury of indoor/outdoor living at its finest while contributing to a light & airy ambiance. Tastefully upgraded chef's kitchen includes the gas range with hooded vent and separate oven/microwave, upgraded cabinets w/pull out shelves throughout,