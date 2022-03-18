 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000

Custom Built Home built in 2018 with amazing views of the Tucson Mountains. Gourmet kitchen with Granite Countertops, SS Appliances and lots of cabinets. Luxurious Master bedroom with walk in closet, spa tub and separate shower. The 3 additional bedrooms are large sized. This home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the Sunrise and Sunset views.

