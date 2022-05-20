 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000

Highly upgraded Saguaro Trails home on a premium lot with sunset views for miles! Wood plank ceramic tile in all the high traffic areas. Gather in the Luxury kitchen with Gourmet Kitchen built in microwave/oven, textured granite, backsplash and a supersized pantry with a plug in for the extra fridge. Large den/office media room downstairs. Upstairs you will find a primary suite with frameless glass walk in shower, dual vanities and more! Enjoy the neighborhood amenities including a pool/BBQ area, parks, dog park, access to bike trails and so much more. Make this your forever home today!

