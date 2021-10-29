 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $565,000

Welcome to Loma Linda Estates! 2543 Sq ft - NO HOA - 4bd and 3.5 bath The NEW home offers all that is wanted, desired and needed. The house is crisp, modern and fresh. Kitchen is open to the great room and dining area. White cabinetry are frosted with beautiful and inspiring granite counter tops. This duo is throughout. Large island in the kitchen brings the conversation to a table. Passing around samples of the day's menu is sure to happen. The floor plan is split. Three bedrooms on a side and the room for visitors on the other. This room has it's own private full bathroom. Come and preview. The home is nice!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News