 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $569,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $569,000

Beautiful home Located in the charming neighborhood of Pedregal w/ a total of only 50 quality steel framed homes in this extraordinary development. With a Permitted Addition of over 1000 sq ft on over a Quarter of an Acre, This home has to be one of the NICEST of them all!! Polished Colored Concrete Floors through out much of the 2854 sq ft home. This Split BD RM floor plan has 4 Bdrms, 3 full Bths, & REAL WOOD Plantation Shutters, Lots of windows & fresh interior paint. Lrg Granite Kitchen w/Walk In Pantry & SS appliances opens to Dining Area & a Spacious Grt RM w/FP & Ceilings Soaring 25 ft high! Humongous Family RM & unbelievable Park like backyard w/Lrg wrap around Patio of Brick Pavers, Planters, Lots of Artificial Turf, a Putting Green, Gazebo, & 1/2 Basketball Court of pavers! Ma

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News