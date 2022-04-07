4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

Seller will counter or accept offers between $575,000-$600,000. BEAUTIFUL home with STUNNING VIEWS of sweeping ridges and the popular Catalina Mountain. Take a dip in the PRIVATE HEATED POOL or unwind in your very own spa. Backyard has BUILT-IN BBQ and covered patio for entertaining. Super classy granite counters in kitchen. ALL stainless steel appliances. Gas stove. ISLAND. Breakfast Bar PLUS Eat-in dining PLUS formal dining room. Great for entertaining! Conveniently located within GATED COMMUNITY. Golf, shops, dining, schools and tons of hiking trails in nearby Sabino Canyon. Single story, SPLIT bedroom floor plan. French doors on Master, BAY WINDOW, separate garden tub, shower, walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings with extra windows for bright space. See remarks for further IMPROVEMENTS.