4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

Absolutely Incredible 4bd 4ba Home Available in the ever popular Sierra Morado neighborhood and Vail School District! This beautiful open concept model-like home is loaded with upgrades! High ceilings and modern tile throughout. Gorgeous Kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass cooktop and hood, built-in oven/microwave, giant refrigerator, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinet & counter space. Convenient pocket office off of the kitchen/dining area. Downstairs guest suite has ample closet space and bathroom with shower/tub. Additional den/study downstairs as well. Upstairs primary bedroom offers a big walk-in closet, dual vanity, tiled shower. Guest bedrooms have walk-in closets too! Backyard features a covered patio, pavers, artificial turf!

