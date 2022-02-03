 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $579,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $579,500

Pride of ownership certainly shows in this remodeled, solar-powered home! Showcases 0.56 acre mature desert landscape, fantastic curb appeal, sparkling pool, exquisite 360 views of the Catalina Mountains. Freshly painted inside and out. Soothing palette, neutral tile flooring in traffic areas, & a dining rm w/ new stylish lighting and new fixtures throughout. Spacious living rm w/exposed beams, high ceilings, & wood floor shares a two-way brick fireplace w/the cozy family rm which comes w/a wet bar & backyard access. Immaculate - fully remodeled, modern kitchen offers ample cabinetry, new sparkling SS appliances, lavish granite counters, & a breakfast bar. Large main bedroom boasts plush carpet, patio access, a walk-in closet, & a pristine ensuite w/updated dual vanity. Fresh pool decking.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News