4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $585,000

Enjoy impeccable Catalina mountain views in desirable Casas Adobes West No2 subdivision. In low traffic Cul-De-Sac. No HOA nuisance. Also includes a 540 sq/ft finished permitted attached evap cooled workshop, w/ ft & rear entry man doors and ft garage door. Large storage room in ft of 2- car garage. New rebuilt home from fire in June 2020. Permit Final on 12/17/21. Complete new electrical system including underground 200A service. New HVAC and ductwork. New plumbing throughout including new 50 gal water heater. NEW; drywall, flooring, windows, doors, ceiling fans, lighting, interior & exterior paint, & more.

