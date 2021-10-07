This Quail Park corner lot situated on a spacious 1.31 acre boasts a natural desert setting showcasing views of the Catalina & Tucson Mountains. The 4 bed/ 2 bath home has been meticulously maintained and updated w/ custom California Closet shelving systems in multi-purpose room, hallway, and one bedroom. You'll enjoy your pristine salt water pool w/ spa & waterfall, along with the flagstone courtyard landscaped w/ plants and mature cacti, in complete privacy. Open kitchen is well appointed with a center island, granite countertops, custom tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and an under-sink reverse osmosis water filtration system. Master bathroom features a custom shower w/ a large separate cultured marble tub. Close to I-10, and all the necessary amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $590,000
