 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $590,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $590,000

This custom 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on an acre with sweeping views. Massive RV garage, newer 2 car front garage, and original garage offers around 10 parking spaces. Quality upgrades and construction include 2x6 and 2x8 studs, 2x12 floor joists and rafters, upgraded insulation, new electric service, new 410A HVAC systems with 2 newer mini-splits for more cost-effective heating and cooling alternative, newer water heater, 100% wool carpets with allergy-free padding, hardwood floors on staircase, high-end Anderson windows with V-coating, solid Oak kitchen cabinets with custom stained glass doors, matching GE black SS appliances, fresh paint, new roof coating, polished Saltillo floors, indoor and outdoor fireplace and more! Huge 25x55 RV garage is heated and cooled. Come. See. Stay

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall
to do

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall

  • Updated

Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News