WOW! Fantastic home & horse property situated on 3.6 acres w/a gated entry! Breathtaking Mountain views! Plunge into the fenced sparkling pool or relax under the covered patio. paver patio for dining. Full of charm & character w/a wood burn fireplace, formal living/dining room, tall ceilings, ceramic tile floors, & plush carpet in all the right places. French door to the patio. The chef's kitchen features plenty of wood cabinets, granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, & patio access. Guest quarters!! Main bedroom includes carpet, make up vanity, walk-in closet, & a private updated bathroom. Backyard boasts a stone fountain & mature shade trees. The spacious arena is perfect for horse-back riding. Don't miss this great opportunity! Call now!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $590,000
