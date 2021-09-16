 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000

This exquisite home situated in the Starr Pass Community entertains some of the best premium views in the neighborhood! From your living room, master & backyard one has views of the brilliant Catalina Mountains, historic A Mountain w/ 4th of July Fireworks, popular Tumamoc Hill, radiant sunrises & sunsets. This home presents a vast open great room w/ a amazing kitchen & grand center island that is impeccable for entertaining. The master suite is sprawling with 2 large walk-in closets, granite dual vanity sinks & abundant master shower. The home is 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 3 car large garage, lavishness laundry room & more. So many amazing details! See last pics for all the excellent details.

