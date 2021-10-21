 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000

Stunning sought after residence in the Canyon Heights neighborhood. Home remodeled in 2010 to a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large Bonus Room. The oversized extended covered back patio makes it great for outdoor entertaining. This back yard also boasts gorgeous views of the mountain with the rear patio facing North. There is space available for gardening or even a volleyball court! The front of the home welcomes city twinkle lights from the fenced courtyard. As a bonus, there is space and electrical available for an RV or recreational vehicles. You will not be disappointed!

