4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000

Remarkable home in Central Tucson. Nestled in the Poet's Square Neighborhood. Beautiful and bright kitchen with Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood look tile flooring, 2 tone interior paint, large living and family rooms, 2 spacious master suites with huge walk in closets, spa like bathrooms, exterior paint , plush carpet, soothing Flagstone fireplace and more. A must see.

