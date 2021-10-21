 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $598,888

Better than new! Home completed 6/1/21! Gorgeous views, wiiiiiide open floor plan, exquisite lay out! If you've waited for the perfect place to call home, for YEARS to come, look no further! Kitchen is a dream~ gorgeous island, tons of storage and wonderful walk in pantry! Master en suite downstairs with enormous walk in shower, TWO walk in closets, and beautifully appointed master bath! Each bedroom upstairs has huge walk in closet and huge Jack-n-Jill bathroom! Oversized loft area! Two additional rooms downstairs are perfect office/exercise/home business rooms! This one has it all, plus still under builder 1 year and 10 year warranties

