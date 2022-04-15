4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

New east side home under construction. This beautiful home offers a huge, yet secluded/private .836 acre lot! There is plenty of room for recreational activities and guest entertaining. This modern open floor plan offers 10ft ceilings, kitchen island, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, laundry room. 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2819 sq ft. A must see in a great location!Buy during the building phase and have influence on color scheme paint selection, flooring and shower tile, cabinetry, and any special request from the builder.Estimated completion - November 2022.