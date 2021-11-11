 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

This former 2 story model home is located in the DR Horton community inside the gates of Tucson National. This has all the bells and whistles. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, loft AND office. Soaring high ceilings that provide LOTS of light. A gourmet kitchen with top of the line SS appliances and LOTS of storage, a formal dining room, GREAT room AND a Living room. Laundry room with utility sink. Brand NEW Impenetrable Security Doors!! 3 car garage with lots of space, a 30 amp RV outlet AND a fully landscaped backyard with pond, pavers and artificial turf. Save time with your clients and show this property, FIRST! You will be glad you did!

