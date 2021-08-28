 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

This 2599 sqft home has 4 bed,w den on 3.31 ac in the heart of NW Tucson.Stunning mountain views and city lights.Walk in the front door to find a bright open foyer and french doors opening into a study/den.A very large master with is your private retreat with a relaxing Jacuzzi tub plus separate shower and a French door to the patio.Kitchen has maple cabinets,large island, pantry, and beautiful mountain views from kitchen window.Great room w gas fireplace, French doors,large picture window to relax and enjoy the mtn views.Large laundry room w plenty of storage.Extended 3 car garage is very large.Covered parking structure for your RV.Low maintenance Backyard has plenty of room for a pool, wrought iron fencing,Auto water system for fruit n rose trees.Solar electric system is owned and stays

