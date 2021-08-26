 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Beautiful Santa Fe home with mountain views! This stunning home is nestled in beautiful Montage Vista. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1/2 bath off the main living area. Livingroom/den, formal dining room, and Great room. Freshly painted throughout inside in July 2021. The roof was just recoated in July 2021.Manicured landscaping in front and back. Lovely courtyard in front to watch the Arizona sunrise. Out back you have covered porch with surround sound. Beautiful pool with a spa. Lovely waterfall from spa to the pool. Plenty of space to hosts friends and family and relax while you enjoy your mountain views. Storage for pool equipment and yard stay.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News