4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Move In Ready 2020 Built Catalina Plan. This Stunning 4 Bed/3 Bath Features Foyer Inviting You to a Bright, Open Floor Plan. Gorgeous Gourmet Chefs Kitchen Complete w/ Upgraded Cabinets, Granite, Walk-In Pantry, SS Appliances, including Gas Cooktop & Smart Double Oven. Gather Around the Impressive Island or Eat-In Dining Area. Split Floor Plan Offers Grand Primary Retreat w/ Sitting Area, Dual Vanities, 2 Spacious Closets & Large Walk-In Shower. Entertain in Backyard Oasis Complete w/ Expansive Covered Patio, Travertine Tiles, Built-In BBQ w/Upgraded Granite, Firepit and LED light Waterfall. Unwind from the Day in the Ground-Set Spa While Enjoying the Pusch Ridge Catalina Mountain Views. New Turf w/10 Year Warranty, Raised Flower Beds, Large Laundry Room w/Storage Area.

